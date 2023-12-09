Break echo chambers of life for a new understanding: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Chandrachud said the problem with our society is that we are not listening to others, we are listening only to ourselves. The power of listening to others is important in every sphere of life. It is enormously liberating to yield that space to others. “It also gives a chance to break our own echo chambers and give us a newer understanding of the world around us,” he said.

The CJI was addressing a gathering of legal luminaries, staff and students during the 20th convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Lavale campus on Saturday where he urged young graduates to achieve their life goals following ethics and values.

“By having the audacity to listen one concedes that the individual may not have all the right answers but is willing to explore and find them,” the CJI said.

Prof SB Mujumdar, founder and president, Symbiosis and chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) was also present during the event.

The university which has a tradition of awarding D. Litt to eminent personalities in the past awarded Prof. Upendra Baxi, one of India’s most eminent legal scholars, this year.

“Step out of the familiar, take to new and uncharted paths to doing something which no one has done before. In the case of uncertainties, and challenges that life throws at you, it may be tempting to crave for a predetermined idea of a good life and fall for misguided ideas of success. This idea focuses on chasing after money, and seeking out a powerful post .. While I do not think anything is wrong in wanting to lead a life of affluence and material gains if you think that would give you happiness and content. You must remember that in the process of achieving your goals, you should not compromise on your principles and values,” he said.

Referring to the technological advancements in education, he said, “In this age, as we advance towards technological driver interdisciplinary model of education and creation of every unique profession, you may even choose to do something entirely out of the scope of an educational degree making these choices is never a deviance, it is rather a hallmark of innovative, imaginative and bold decision making.”