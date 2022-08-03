Breastfeeding week: Human milk bank at Sassoon sees rise in donors
After two years of pandemic, the human milk bank in city-based Sassoon General Hospital has seen a rise in milk donors. Officials noted that the yearly collection of 2020 was less than the milk collected till August this year. Dr Aarti Kinikar, professor at BJ Medical College and head of the paediatrics department at Sassoon General Hospital noted that there is more need of awareness to breastfeed infants till the age of six months.
August 1 to August 7 is celebrated as breastfeeding week and this year the theme is ‘Breastfeeding is crucial for the health of both mother and child’.
According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - 5, there are only 71 % children under the age of six months who exclusively breastfeed in Maharashtra. The percentage of children in urban areas is just 66.9 % and in rural areas is 74.1 %.
Kinikar added that the milk bank was established in 2013 and has been a blessing for many infants during the pandemic. “We have certain criteria and tests which are mandatory for mothers who intend to donate milk to ensure that the milk is safe. During the pandemic, the donation was less as we could not go out to collect milk from other hospitals. But there was a donation which helped infants whose mothers were positive during the pandemic,” said Kinikar.
Doctors also shared that there needs to be more awareness among mothers.
“The importance of breastfeeding for both child and the mother should be emphasised from the school level as breast milk is very important for the infant. Also, there should be training of nurses and hospital staff in techniques of breastfeeding and importance of it as they interact with mothers more,” said doctors.
A total of 63.7% children up to the age of six months are breastfed exclusively in India. In rural parts of the country, 65.1% children are exclusively breastfed till the age of six months, whereas in urban parts the number is just 59.6%.
-
Cong flays Mann govt for failing to provide MSP to farmers for moong
Chandigarh : The Punjab government has drawn flak from the opposition Congress for failing to provide minimum support price to farmers for bulk of the moong (green gram) crop. All India Kisan Congress president and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also came down heavily on the state government for failing to provide MSP to the farmers growing pulses. He said the AAP government has cheated farmers on this matter.
-
Uday Samant’s car attacked in Katraj, Pune
Pune: Former minister Uday Samant's vehicle was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons when he was passing through Katraj area of Pune on Tuesday evening. After the alleged attack, Samant went to Kothrud to register a police complaint. The MLA who switched loyalty to chief minister Eknath Shinde said he has informed the latter about the incident. Samant's vehicle came minutes after Shinde's convoy passed through Katraj where Aaditya Thackeray was holding a public rally.
-
Moose Wala killing: Man who provided SUV to shooters sent to police custody till August 7
The Punjab Police have established a link of Rajasthan history-sheeter with the conspiracy to kill singer Sidhu Moose Wala as the Mahindra Bolero SUV used in the crime was procured by a local gang from Rajasthan's Churu district. Arshad Khan was brought to Mansa district and produced in court on Tuesday morning. The court of judicial magistrate sent him to police custody till August 7 in the murder case.
-
PCB submits proposal to DGDE seeking commercial leasing of Golibar maidan
Faced with the worst financial crisis in its history, the Pune Cantonment Board has decided to monetise its vacant, underutilised land assets to meet its burgeoning revenue deficit of over Rs500 crore. The board administration has submitted a proposal for the asset monetisation of Golibar maidan, seeking its lease for a period of 30 years.
-
Mann announces ₹40 lakh cash prize for CWG medal winner Harjinder Kaur
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a cash prize of ₹40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur who bagged a bronze medal in the 71kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a statement, Mann, while congratulating Harjinder Kaur, said that the budding player from Mehas village near Nabha has made the country proud.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics