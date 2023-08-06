British government to return ‘Wagh Nakh’: Mungantiwar

Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that though the British government has agreed to return the tiger’s claws popularly known as “’Wagh Nakh”, demand is also made of “Jagdamba”, the ceremonial sword that belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar during an event in Ambegaon in Pune on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a press meet at Shivshrusti in Ambegaon, Pune on Saturday, Mungantiwar said, “We are planning to bring both the royal historical objects together. The British government has written to us to return the tiger’s claws (Wagh Nakh) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We are following up with their authorities to return the “Jagdamba” sword as well.”

Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan trustees Jagdish Kadam, Vineet Kuber and Sunil Mutalik, and Shivshrusti administrator were present at the meet.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had used the tiger’s claws to kill Afzal Khan.

Shivaji IV, the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had presented the sword “Jagdamba”, set with diamonds and rubies, to Albert Edward, then Prince of Wales and later King Edward VII, during his visit to India in 1875-76.

The sword is kept at Saint James’s Palace in London under the purview of the British Royal Family.

“We have spoken to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on launching ‘Hon’, the currency from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja’s era, as a souvenir to commemorate the 350 years of the coronation ceremony. The souvenir will have the ‘Hon’ in gold, silver, and copper coins,” said Mungantiwar.

He said various events are planned to celebrate the historic occasion, including performance of “Janata Raja”, a mega play on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, across the state.

