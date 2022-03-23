Builder’s murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to MCOCA accused

PUNE The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) accused Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Kurhe in connection with an FIR lodged against him at Bundgarden police station.

Kurhe was booked under Sections 302, 120B, 201, 212 of Indian Penal Code; Section 3/25 of the Arms Act; Section 37(1)(3) read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Section 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(4) of MCOCA. Advocate Satyam Nimbalkar represented the accused in the court.

The police had arrested Kurhe, Rahul Ananda Kamble, Rupesh Ananda Kamble and Hasmukh Jaswantbhai Patel in connection with the broad daylight murder of builder Rajesh Kanbar (64), near the district collector’s office in October 2020. Patel was a history-sheeter from Junagadh, Gujarat.

According to the police, the murder was a fallout of property dispute.

HC judge CV Bhadang in his order stated, “It appears that in this case initially the provisions of the MCOCA Act were not invoked and a charge-sheet was filed. However, the investigating officer after obtaining the approval filed a supplementary charge-sheet on April 3, 2021 invoking the provisions of MCOCA Act against the accused.”

According to the prosecution, Kurhe and the co-accused being members of an organised crime syndicate (of which Patel is a gang leader) had intentionally caused the death of Kanbar over property dispute in order to cause unlawful gains to the syndicate.

According to the court order, the applicant Kurhe be released on bail on executing bond of ₹50,000 with one or two solvent sureties in the like amount. The applicant shall undertake to remain present before the court, during the trial, unless exempted.