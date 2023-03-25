Building that houses famous Navin Marathi School in Pune completes 100 years

When the founders of Naveen Marathi Shala, then part of New English School, sowed a sapling around 125 years ago, not many perhaps could see it becoming a giant tree that has produced thousands of students. Navin Marathi Shala building lit up as it completed centenary on Saturday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

This year when the school is celebrating quasquicentennial (125 years), its iconic building turned 100 on Saturday.

When the school was founded in 1880 by Vishnushastri Chiplunkar, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, Mahadev Ballal Namjoshi, and other reformers and patriots, it was known as a branch of the New English School.

Later, when it grew in popularity and the number of students increased, it was given the status of an independent school at Shaniwar Peth from its earlier campus of Moroba Dada Fadnavis’s wada.

The current building, a heritage structure, was built from a donation of ₹1.5 lakh from the British government official Lord Willington, along with head of the school KR Kanitkar and K Jog.

Later, the building was expanded keeping the glory of two-storied main stone structure intact.

“The school has carried the legacy of Marathi and skill-based education since its establishment. Earlier parents were keener to choose English medium for their child’s education, but the trend has changed. In the last five years, parents are seeking education in their mother tongue and the student intake has increased in our school,” said Kalpna Wagh, principal, Navin Marathi Shala.

The school’s first principal was Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve.

“Based on the British style of architecture, the school building also carries educational legacy. When India became independent in 1947, the flag was hoisted at the school. After the Panshet flood in 1962, camps were set up at the school for affected residents. At that time, the first prime minister of independent India Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru visited the camp and the school. The school is an inspiration for students,” said Priya Indulkar, teacher.

The school boasts of distinguished alumni including Jyotsna Sardeshpande, Satish Alekar, Ravindra Sathe, Vibhavari Apte, Shekhar Kumbojkar, Dr Medha Padhe, Dr Sharad Agarkhedkar, Girish Bapat, Anupama Limaye and Gayatri Khadke.