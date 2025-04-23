Menu Explore
Burglars strike as family sleeps on terrace

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 23, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Pune: Sleeping on terrace to escape the heat proved costly for a family as robbers targeted their house in Shastrinagar area in Kothrud on the night of April 20.

Kashte’s wife found the house burgled the next morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On Monday, Amol Vishwanath Kashte, 25, of Maratha Mahasangh Society, filed an FIR with the Kothrud Police Station about burglars breaking open his locked home and decamping with jewellery and valuables worth 2 lakh and cash.

According to the police, on the night of the incident, the Kashte family, including his wife and two children, decided to sleep on the terrace of a nearby relative’s house after locking their house at around 9.30pm.

Kashte’s wife found the house burgled the next morning.

Balaji Sanap, assistant inspector, said, “The stolen items include 22-gram gold chain, 5-gram gold ring, 3.5-gram mangalsutra, 3.5-gram earrings, two bracelets, a silver bangle, and three silver rings.”

Kothrud Police Station has filed a case under Sections 331(3), 331(4), 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

