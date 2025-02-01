Menu Explore
Bus driver on duty dies of heart attack

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2025 05:36 AM IST

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) driver tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack while operating a bus at Jejuri Bus Stand Thursday morning.

When the state transport bus reached Jejuri bus station at around 7.30am, Shewale experienced severe chest pain and collapsed in front of shocked staff and passengers. (HT PHOTO)

According to the officials, the 52-year-old Nilesh Eknath Shewale from Nira in Pune district was driving the Murrum to Pune bus. When the state transport bus reached Jejuri bus station at around 7.30am, Shewale experienced severe chest pain and collapsed in front of shocked staff and passengers.

The driver was rushed to a nearby government-run rural hospital but was declared dead upon arrival by doctors.

Raviraj Ghogre, depot manager, Baramati, said, “Shewale’s last rites will be performed at his native village, Nira.”

