Bus hits tempo after tyre burst on highway, passengers injured

The accident between a bus and a tempo on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Sarole village on Saturday morning left many passengers injured.

According to the police, the 70-seater luxury bus (GA-07 F8975) on its way to Pune from Satara jumped the divider after tyre burst and hit a tempo (HR- 55 Q1123) waiting in line to fill fuel at a gas station. Police said the condition of injured passenger was out of danger. Following the accident, the highways police officials, Kikwi police station staffers and ambulance rushed to the spot to ferry accident victims.

