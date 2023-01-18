Bypolls announced in Kasba Peth, Chinchwad; aspirants start lobbying

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced bypolls in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly constituencies where elections were necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap. Elections will be held in both constituencies on February 27 and counting will take place on March 2.

As election commission announced bypolls for two assembly seats in the Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, aspirants from various political parties started lobbying for tickets even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not opened its cards yet. Both Tilak and Jagtap were BJP legislators, and according to party insiders, efforts will be made to make the polls unopposed. Speculations are rife that BJP may field candidates from within the Tilak and Jagtap families in the election that will elect MLAs only for one-and-a-half-year.

Senior BJP leader Ujwal Keskar has already demanded giving ticket to the Tilak’s family member.

Tilak died on December 22 after a five-year long battle against cancer while Jagtap passed away on January 3 this year due to protracted illness.

Despite BJP’s efforts to make the elections unopposed after sitting MLAs passed away, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)leaders from Pune including those from Congress as well as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have announced to contest the elections.

“Elections will be contested in two seats which are traditionally with respective parties,” said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Chief Nana Patole in Mumbai amid NCP leaders staking claim. While Kasba Peth has been with Congress, Chinchwad is with NCP.

Nationalist Congress Party’s member Rupali Patil who recently joined the party after defecting from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said, “If the party asks, I am ready to contest the elections. There are many incidents in the Maharashtra where despite having death of opposition party MLAs, BJP contested the elections against them. By considering this, Maha Vikas Aghadi will also take a call.”

Her statement triggered row, prompting Congress and NCP to ask her not to make any statements at this stage.

Patil said, “Last time Congress contested from Kasba Peth but as there is an alliance, and senior leaders decide whether the candidate would be from Congress, NCP or Shiv Sena.”

Within BJP too, there is a race for ticket. There are already three aspiring members within Kasba Peth in BJP which include Hemant Rasne, Ganesh Bidkar and Dheeraj Ghate. Even other BJP leaders are willing to contests the polls.

Mukta Tilak’s son Kunal also joined the politics. Even Tilak’s husband Shailesh is willing to contest the election if party supports him.