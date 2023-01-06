Cab drivers charging extra for luggage at Pune airport

Cab drivers outside Pune international airport are routinely charging extra money for ferrying luggage, several passengers have complained. Many drivers at the prepaid taxi counters have even installed CNG cylinders inside the dickey of the cab while the luggage is kept in the roof carrier even as passengers are charged extra for ferrying it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amol Shakare, resident, Sahakar nagar, said, “I returned from Delhi and booked a taxi at the prepaid taxi counter. While the cab arrived, the driver asked me to pay extra money for the luggage or book one more cab to transport the luggage. I booked another cab which did not charge me extra for carrying the luggage.”

Rohit Ahuja from Kondhwa said, “I have not heard of cabs charging extra money for luggage at any other airport. Many cab operators standing outside the arrivals’ gate too charge extra.”

When this reporter visited the airport on Friday and inquired about extra money being charged at the prepaid counter, it was found that not all drivers are charging extra for luggage. An official at the prepaid taxi counter on condition of anonymity said, “A few drivers are charging extra money just to make a fast buck. Especially flyers who don’t know much about the city are targeted. Drivers should not get involved in such practices.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baba Shinde, state president, Goods and Passengers Transport Association, said, “It is not right to charge extra money. Such practices were also found occurring at Pune railway station but the Regional Transport Office (RTO) took action against them. At the airport too, airport authorities must take action against such practices.”

Whereas Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer, said, “We have not received any official complaint regarding cab drivers charging extra for luggage. People should complain to us if any cab driver charges them extra.”

Voices

Gunjan Khivsara Savla (resident of Pimpri)

I had four jumbo bags and as the CNG cylinder was installed in the car dickey, the driver kept the luggage on the roof carrier of the car. When we reached our home, the driver asked for an extra charge as he kept bags on the roof carrier. Later he mentioned the majority of drivers take charge of carrying luggage in a carrier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha Vagare Kondawar (resident of Kothrud)

When I was returning from Chennai with my family, I was told to pay an extra charge for having four bags or book another cab as he will only carry two bags in a car carrier. When I denied paying extra money, the cab driver started an argument. I opted for another cab which did not charge any extra money.

Ram Jangid (Bengaluru resident)

I had come to Pune for a Business trip and I had to deal with a very rude cab driver at Pune airport. He asked me for ₹100 extra for luggage and also extra charges for going to SB road during the afternoon since he will not get a passenger for the return journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}