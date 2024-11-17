Candidates to make final push to reach maximum voters in Pune

With the November 20 elections approaching, candidates across Pune’s eight assembly constituencies are gearing up for an intense final push on Sunday. Being the last weekend before the polls, parties have scheduled rallies and public meetings to engage with voters, especially working professionals who are more likely to be at home on Sunday. The campaign will officially be over on Monday, November 17 at 6 pm. Recognising the significance of the day, candidates are planning large-scale rallies in most areas of the city, along with smaller public meetings in neighbourhoods to maximise their reach. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police authorities are coordinating with party representatives to ensure that rallies from opposing parties do not clash in the same area, preventing conflicts between party workers.

Congress Pune president Arvind Shinde said, “We are finalising multiple public rallies and corner meetings across all assembly constituencies. Several national and state-level leaders are set to visit the city in the next two days. While the candidates lead the rallies, the party unit will manage the logistics.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, including Madhuri Misal, Hemant Rasne, and Bhimrao Tapkir, have also lined up rallies for Sunday, as have Congress, NCP candidates like Sharadchandra Pawar, and Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Mokate.

With all major parties vying to capture voters’ attention on the last significant day of campaigning, Sunday is expected to witness a flurry of political activity, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle on Wednesday.