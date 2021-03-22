Cantonment hospital: E-Chhavani project to book OPD appointments online

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) through its citizen-centric, the e-Chhavani project will soon issue OPD appointments online for a check-up at the cantonment hospital.

The online application can be used for generating online OPD registration card for availing outpatient services at the cantonment hospital where up to 100 registrations per facility per hospital per day can be done.

The patient will have to print the OPD registration slip generated to the hospital on the day mentioned on the card between 9 am and 12 noon and proceed directly to the selected speciality OPD and wait for the turn in front of any room for the speciality.

For every revisit, patients will have to login as a registered user and generate a new OPD ticket.

During Phase-I, the e-Chhawani brings diverse services for the citizens of cantonment area through the online portal like lodging, public grievance pertaining to cantonment board, submitting applications for a trade license, making online payments through the “m-collect” module, submitting an online application for renewal cum extension of the lease.

The general public can access these services at pune.cantt.gov.in

The Director-General of Defence Estate (DGDE) has started the project of e-Chhawani under the directions of the defence secretary. The technology-driven initiative has been undertaken by the Director-General Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence (MoD) in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and eGov foundation.

The project has been started as a major step towards smart-governance and to ensure online grievance management in all the 62 cantonment boards across the country.

Initially, a total of five cantonment boards comprising Delhi, Secunderabad, Pune, Agra and Lucknow have been identified for the pilot project where the implementation has begun since January 1.

“The main aim of the portal is to provide citizen-centric services to the cantonment residents online where they don’t have to physically visit the cantonment board. Moreover, there is a detailed log of complaint where the entire responsibility is fixed,” Kumar said.

The PCB is planning to include services like building plans, mutation entries, water connections and other public services in the platform in the near future.

The project is directly being monitored by the defence secretary.