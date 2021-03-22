Case against Chandrakant Patil, Mulik for protest against Deshmukh

A case of flouting Covid-19 regulations was registered by Pune police against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Chandrakant Patil, Jagdish Mulik and around 40-50 of their supporters for protesting in demand of ouster of Anil Deshmukh, home minister of Maharashtra in light of a letter written by the transferred commissioner of Mumbai police, Parambir Singh.

The IPS officer has approached the Supreme Court to take action against Deshmukh saying he made policemen collect funds from restaurants in Mumbai illegally.

Among those officers, according to Singh, was Sachin Vaze who is currently in the custody of the National investigation agency (NIA) in the Ambani household security threat case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by havaldar Ganesh Turfe of Vishrambag police station. The complainant allegedly tried to tell the protestors that the gathering of this sought was not allowed in light of the regulations in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 causing virus.

When contacted, senior inspector Vijay Tikole, in-charge of Vishrambaug police station said, “The case is against Chandrakant Patil and 40-50 people who were with him for a protest they held at Alka Talkies Chowk on Sunday. They did not have the required permits for the protest. Additionally, the case has been registered for flouting Covid-19 regulations.”

The protest was held between 10:30am and 12:30pm at Alka Talkies Chowk. The protestors did not have the permit to hold such a gathering.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), rioting, 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 37(1) (3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Vishrambaug police station against the protestors.

Police sub-inspector Jadhav of Vishrambaug police station is investigating the case.