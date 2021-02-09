IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Case filed against 11 travel agents for money refund to customers
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Case filed against 11 travel agents for money refund to customers

Pune: A case has been filed in consumer court against 11 private travel agencies for not refunding customers post cancellation of tour due to coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:23 PM IST

Pune: A case has been filed in consumer court against 11 private travel agencies for not refunding customers post cancellation of tour due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per information provided by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Pune, the travel agencies owe 2.50 crore to customers.

The cases have been filed against agencies based in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar and those operating online.

“We have received complaints from around 200 consumers whose money has not been refunded by travelling agencies. As none of them replied to our notices, we have filed a case against them in consumer court, Pune and the hearing will be conducted on February 26,” said Vijay Sagar, president, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, who added that the legal notice was sent to all on October 27, 2020.

On request of anonymity, owner of one of the travel agencies said, “Many customers are facing this issue since last couple of months. Many agencies that unable to pay money back to consumers because their money is stuck in pre- hotel and lodging bookings. There are others who are using consumers’ money as their cash flow.”

“We are regularly receiving complaints. Some travel agencies promised to return money, but failed to do so,” Sagar said.

“We had planned a Europe trip via Kesari Tours Private Limited which was cancelled due to pandemic. When we asked for a refund, the company deducted 25,000 as administrative charges and gave us a credit note saying that the tour will be planned in December 2021. We cannot reschedule our trip so we are asking for a refund of 4.4 lakh and since there was no reply from the company, we ask help from Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat,” said Chandrahas Kulkarni.

The Pune office of Kesari Tours Private Limited did not respond to calls and texts despite repeated attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural and PCMC report less than 50% Covid19 vaccination, bring down district’s overall average

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Pune: Owing to the fall in covid19 vaccination percentage in Pune rural and PCMC, the district’s overall covid19 vaccination percentage has gone down to 52%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Case filed against 11 travel agents for money refund to customers

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Pune: A case has been filed in consumer court against 11 private travel agencies for not refunding customers post cancellation of tour due to coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IMA holds hunger strike in Pune over Ayurveda surgery move

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Pune: To oppose the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) gazette which allows students of Ayurveda to practice 58 surgeries, doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged a relay hunger strike in the city on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 7 deaths, 497 fresh Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune shivers at 8.6°C; coldest February day this year

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Pune: Pune on Tuesday recorded February’s coldest day this year at 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune ranks second in state for vaccinating maximum beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Pune: As of Monday, Pune district ranked second in the state in terms of vaccinating maximum number of registered beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The property registration scrutiny action comes after complaints were made to Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in the city in connivance with officials. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
The property registration scrutiny action comes after complaints were made to Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in the city in connivance with officials. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
pune news

Maharashtra to cover 27 sub registrar offices for property registration violations

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The Maharashtra state government initiated an in-depth probe of doubtful cases of property registration of unauthorised constructions and illegal plotting
READ FULL STORY
Close
PMPML employees manning the traffic on the Pune - Satara BRTS lane, on February 8. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
PMPML employees manning the traffic on the Pune - Satara BRTS lane, on February 8. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
pune news

PMPML deploys staffers on BRT route to monitor traffic

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Public transport utility has deployed clerical and administrative staff on the route at each chowk and bus station
READ FULL STORY
Close
Corporators in the Opposition staged protest in front of Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol's cabin against the holding general body meeting online, on February 8. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Corporators in the Opposition staged protest in front of Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol's cabin against the holding general body meeting online, on February 8. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
pune news

PMC online meeting faceoff: Oppn agitates in front of mayor’s office

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and opposition parties engaged in a war of words on Monday on the issue of organising general body (GB) meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to sell 1,250 flats, revenue to be used for project works

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to sell 1,250 flats which it acquired under various schemes, and the revenue generated will be used for project works exclusively, according to standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC spends 7,00,000 on online general body meeting, opposition slams BJP

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent 7,00,000 to hold an online general body meeting on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Only 10% frontline workers vaccinated on day 1 in city

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) could vaccinate only 10 per cent of the targeted frontline workers on day one as the Co-Win app designed exclusively for Covid-19 vaccination drive failed to send out the messages to beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

City crosses two lakh Covid-19 case mark

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST
On Monday, Pune city reported 167 fresh positive Covid-19 cases which took the progressive Covid-19 case count in the city to over two lakh, 2,00,088, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Minimum temperature in city and state set to rise after Feb 9: IMD

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Pune city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rose traders expect rise in demand during Valentine’s week

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST
With the Valentine’s week currently underway, rose traders and farmers are expecting an increase in demand after a dull 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown and cyclone Nisarga
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP