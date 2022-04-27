Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy

PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The father-son duo was not arrested immediately. The girl, now 17 years of age, is three months pregnant, according to the police.

The two were married in July 2021 in Kurkundi Thakarvasti area of Khed in Pune. The incident came to light when the girl was brought to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for a medical check-up. The doctors registered a medico legal case and informed the police about it.

A complaint in the matter was lodged officials of Chakan police station.

A case under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code, Section 9, 10, and 11 of Prevention of Child Marriage Act, and Sections 4 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act was registered at Chakan police station. Assistant police inspector S Gaikwad is investigating the case.