Cash for judgement: ACB arrests Gaikwad’s associate in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Ajay Gopinathan, an associate of the main accused, Shubhavari Gaikwad, in connection with the cash-for-favourable judgement bribery case, which has already seen the arrest of Wadgaon Maval’s sitting judge, Archana Jatkar, on April 1.

Gopinathan is known to Gaikwad and has been remanded to police custody until April 8 by special judge SR Navander.

According to the ACB sleuths, Gaikwad and Gopinathan are known to each other for the past year-and-a-half.

On the day of her arrest, Gaikwad had given her old mobile handset to Gopinathan. When interrogated over the issue, she has been giving evasive answers, public prosecutor Vilas Ghogare Patil informed the court during his submissions.

Patil demanded police custody on grounds that voice samples had to be recorded.

Wadgaon Maval judicial magistrate (first class) Archana Jatkar whose role was under the scanner by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was arrested by the ACB at 11 am on April 1.

Jatkar whose bail application was rejected by the Supreme Court (SC) surrendered at the ACB office after which she was immediately taken into custody and placed under arrest. The court rejected her bail application and, in its order, sent her to police custody until April 5. The district court later released her on bail.

The investigation report in the bribery case was lodged at Dehuroad police station for offences under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the prevention of corruption act.

The ACB has already arrested Shubhavari Bhalchandra Gaikwad (29), a resident of Talegaon; Sushant Baban Kenjale (35) of Ravet; and dismissed police inspector Bhanudas, alias Anil Jadhav of Mumbai.

They are currently lodged in jail under magisterial custody remand (MCR), while Ajay Gopinathan , a resident of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, was wanted in the case until Wednesday.

Jatkar was under ACB radar since the arrest of Shubhavari Gaikwad on January 15, who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh.

Gaikwad had promised to manage the court’s decision in favour of the complainant identified as Swapnil Madhukar Shevkar, a resident of Induri in Maval taluka. Shevkar who runs a milk dairy in the name ‘Kadjai Mata Dudh Sankalan’, used to supply milk to Amul dairy of Khed.

Gaikwad approached him on January 4-5 falsely pretending to be ‘Mhatre Madam’ and told him that there is a criminal case filed against him in the court of the applicant judicial officer. She also showed him a copy of a criminal complaint and pointed out that it was posted for hearing on January 6 and gave him an assurance that the case will be dismissed by the presiding officer if he made a payment of ₹5 lakh.

Shevkar showed displeasure after which she reduced the amount to ₹3 lakh. The complainant, therefore, approached the office of ACB on January 6 and filed a complaint, after which a trap was laid leading to her arrest.