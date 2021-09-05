Caterer’s cook kidnapped, found in Kharadi; 3 in custody

A cook working for a caterer in Kharadi area of Pune was kidnapped by three men who tried to extort ₹10,000 from his employer but were caught in police net on Friday evening.

The kidnapped was identified as Vishwajeet Pal and was picked up in a six-seated auto rickshaw around 5:34 pm on Friday from a Durga Mata Temple near Kharadi bypass, according to his complaint. He was found, along with four men who were arrested later, around 6:40pm.

The arrested men were identified as Mukesh Manoj Jadhav (21), Manohar Kashi Ram Jadhav (23) and Vinod Shankar Chavhan (24), according to the police.

The men called the complainant using Pal‘s phone.

“We’ve taken their police custody till Monday. The place where they had picked him up from was close to where the complainant‘s catering business is located. When the first call was made they made all speak with the complainant however, when the complainant asked why he needed the money, the kidnapper snatched the phone and cut it. The complainant thought something was suspicious so he went near the place where Paul had parked the two wheeler, and asked around when people told him that a few men had come in a succeeder auto and taken him away,” said assistant police inspector Annasaheb Tapare of Chandan nagar police station.

“The man called again and asked him to come to Forest Park with the money. And they were found at the place where they had proposed the exchange,” said API Tapre.

Forest Park is a secluded spot along the Pune airport peripheral area. The men were found huddled there. A case was registered under sections 364 (a) (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code at Chandan Nagar police station.