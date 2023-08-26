Stray cattle disrupt traffic at Sahakarnagar

If the growing number of vehicles coupled with poor management is behind the traffic chaos in the city, cattle and stray animals roaming freely on the streets have only added to the mess.

Stray cattle sitting on the middle of the road near Sahakarnagar cause inconvenience to motorists, riders, on Friday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Stray cattle roaming freely on roads are creating obstruction for traffic at Sahakarnagar ward office area. Often they are seated on the roads, say residents.

Many times, cattle are found at Golwalkar Street and they are seen seated at Treasure Park Road.

Usha Desai, a resident of Sahakarnagar, said, “As the cattle are seated on roads or are moving freely, they not only obstruct traffic but also put commuters’ safety in danger.”

Another resident Radha Kulkarni said, “Senior citizens and kids sometimes find it difficult to walk on the road due to the cattle menace.”

Madhav Jagtap, head, anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The regional ward offices will take necessary steps to solve the issue.”

While the PMC decided to shift all cattle sheds outside city limits nearly a decade ago, the civic body has failed to execute the plan largely due to opposition from cattle shed owners.

According to the PMC’s latest survey, there are around 600 cattle sheds in the city. The owners of these cattle sheds take the cattle outside for grazing purposes due to which, they cause hindrance in an already deteriorating traffic situation.

