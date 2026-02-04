Caught driving drunk? Your vehicle will be seized

In a stern action against drunken driving, the Pune traffic police have announced that if a driver is caught driving in an inebriated state more than twice, his/her vehicle will be seized. Noting a rise in triple-seat riding incidents, the police have warned that vehicles involved in such traffic violations will also be confiscated. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday said that the city police have intensified action against drunken driving as part of a larger effort to improve road safety. (HT)

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday said that the city police have intensified action against drunken driving as part of a larger effort to improve road safety. He said that police teams are carrying out checks and breathalyser tests at key locations to identify and discourage cases of drunken driving. The commissioner warned that repeat offenders will face strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act. He said fines alone have failed to deter such risky behaviour and added that seizing the vehicles of habitual offenders is necessary to send out a strong message against drunken driving.

Meanwhile, as part of the Road Safety Campaign 2026, the Pune city traffic police on Monday organised a special counselling and awareness programme at the police headquarters in Shivajinagar. The programme was held under the guidance of police commissioner Kumar, additional commissioner of police (east region) Manoj Patil, and deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav. The counselling session was organised for motorists booked in drink-and-drive cases in 2025. During the programme, information related to road safety was shared through online platforms and PowerPoint presentations. Participants were briefed on the serious consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol, loss of lives due to road accidents, and legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act. They were also urged to follow traffic rules and practise safe and responsible driving. Around 900 motorists attended the programme and assured the police that they would strictly follow traffic rules in future.

The Pune city traffic police also carried out a special drive against drunken driving for three days, from January 30 to February 1, 2026. As part of this drive, the traffic police set up checking points at 30 locations across the city and conducted vehicle inspections. During the drive, a total 191 drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol. Legal action was taken against them under the Motor Vehicles Act, and fines and further legal procedures were initiated.

The Pune traffic police have appealed to citizens to avoid driving after consuming alcohol, stating that drunken driving is a serious offence and increases the risk of accidents. Citizens have been urged to strictly follow traffic rules to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.