CBI seizes documents related to arrested officer’s assets

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found incriminating documents leading to a private company in the name of arrested IAS officer Anil Ramod’s wife during the raid at his Baner residence.

The CBI prosecution on Saturday informed the court that incriminating documents were found during their search in the office of M/S Vedalaxmi Developers Designers Private Limited in Baner, which is registered in the name of Ramod’s wife.

The central agency had produced Ramod before Special CBI Judge A S Waghmare who remanded the accused officer to CBI custody till June 13. The top IAS officer is also the land acquisition arbitrator for Pune, Satara and Solapur districts under the National Highways Act. The prosecution informed the court that the arrested officer had amassed huge assets.

“The amount recovered from the residence as well as the office of the accused is huge. Therefore, the possibility of involvement of the present accused in such adaptive practice cannot be ruled out…” the judge said.

The CBI’s additional superintendent of police Ismail Pendhari sought Ramod’s custody for five days. CBI counsel Abhay Arikar submitted that during searches, ₹1.26 lakh was recovered from Ramod’s office. Also, ₹6.64 crore cash and important papers were recovered during searches at his home in Baner, he informed the court.