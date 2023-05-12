CBSE releases class 10, 12 results; girls outshine boys in Pune region

Results for classes 12 and 10 were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the same day (Friday) this year. In the Pune region the overall percentage for Class 10 is 96.92%, while for Class 12 is 87.28%, respectively.

The Class 10 examination was conducted from February 14 to March 21, 2023, at various exam centres, while the Class 12 exam was conducted between February 15 and April 5. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune division – which includes Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli – saw a dip in passing percentage in both class 10 and 12 compared to the previous year and ranked eighth among the CBSE’s 16 administrative regions in India. In class 12, the pass percentage stood at 87.28% compared to last year’s 90.48% and in class 10, the pass percentage stood at 96.92% compared to last year’s 97.41%.

Girls performed better than boys with pass percentages of 94.25% and 92.27% for Class 10, respectively. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 90.6% for girls and 84.67% for boys.

In Army Public School, Kirkee, Sephali Patro scored 97.2% in the humanities stream; Anushaa Shukla scored 96.6% in the science stream, and commerce topper Saurav Dwivedi scored 93.6% in the Class 12 exam. While Vanshraj Sachdev scored 97.2% and secured the first position in the Class 10 CBSE exams. Mugdha Tushar Kumthekar scored 96.2% and stood second and Abhishek Rajeshwar Kokate scored 95.8% and stood third in the school.

Among special students Nikita Biswas scored 83.6%, Anjali Sutar scored - 73.4%, and Kundan Giri- 62.8% in the Class 12 board examination.

Principal Rupan Jaswal congratulated the students and teachers for their performance in the CBSE examinations.

The city-based Orbis Schools, Keshav Nagar, secured a 100% success rate in the CBSE examination. Mihika Rawat (97.60%), Meenakshi Thakur (97.20%), Roshni Sreevani Gokeda (97.00%) and Akshitha Madala (97.00%) were the top-performing student in Class 10 exams. Similarly, Chaitanya Tewari (98.20%), Dnyaneshwari Kolhe (95.60%), and Vedashree Bhanage (94.40%) were the top-performing students in The Orbis School, Mundhwa.

In the Class 12 exam, Advay Nitin Tapaswi scored 96.80% in the science stream, Palak Sanghvi scored 95.40% in the commerce stream and Pragyan Parimita scored 95.40% in the humanities stream from The Orbis School, Keshav Nagar. While Aditi Ramani (95.20%) in the science stream and Saptarshi Banerjee (94.80%) from commerce were the toppers from The Orbis School, Mundhwa.

Gunjan Srivastava, director-principal of The Orbis Schools, said, “We witnessed an exceptional performance by our students in the CBSE examination. We extend our heartiest congratulations to all the students, their families, and teachers who have contributed to this achievement. We are incredibly proud of our students and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

“I am truly grateful to Beacon High School and its teachers for their constant support, motivation and treasure of knowledge which helped me to reach this level and make my school and parents proud of me,” said Ridhi Jain (Class 12), Beacon High School.

“I thank my school and my teachers for their guidance and motivation for all of us,” said Ayush Nandapure (Class 10), Beacon High School.

“I am grateful to my teachers and parents without whom I wouldn’t have achieved this,” said Pradyumn Kushal, (Cass 12) City International School, Wanowrie.

In Sanskriti School, Bhukum campus, Gauri Jayabhaye scored 96.6% in the Class 12 exam and she topped the school. Jayabhaye said, “Hard work of my parents and teachers has paid off.”

Soham Karanjkar scored 95. 2% and L Ganapath who scored 93.6% are the other toppers of Class 12 in the school.

Mitali Ingale is the topper of Class 10 from the Sanskriti School, Bhukum campus, and she scored 98%. She said, “My school teachers have been very supportive even when I was participating in district and state-level badminton tournaments.”

Ishaan Sukhtanker (97.4%), Kratagya Jain (97.4%), Karmanya Patil (97.2%), and Vibhuti Patil 97.2% were the other toppers of the school.

“We are immensely proud of our students who achieved outstanding results in the Class 12 CBSE exams this year, ” said Damini Joshi, Principal, Sanskriti School, Bhukum campus.

Next year’s exam dates

The exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will start from February 15, 2024