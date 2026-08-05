CCTV footage of leopard in Lohegaon home triggers fresh alarm

CCTV footage of a leopard entering a residential area in Lohegaon and killing a pet dog at around 2 am on August 2 has reignited fears among residents, who are demanding immediate intervention by the forest department. The viral video shows the wild animal entering the compound of a house in the Harantale area before attacking the pet dog and fleeing.

Citizens have urged the forest department to intensify night patrolling and install more camera traps. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The incident comes amid a series of leopard sightings reported from Lohegaon over the past few months. Earlier, the wild cat was spotted near Pune airport, while separate sightings were reported from a nearby college campus and an industrial establishment.

The recurring sightings have forced residents to stop taking evening walks, while pet owners are keeping their animals indoors after dark. Citizens have urged the forest department to intensify night patrolling and install more camera traps.

Vishal Chavan, range forest officer, Pune Forest Department, said the department responded immediately after receiving information about the incident.

“Our team visited the spot and carried out a preliminary assessment. Camera traps have been installed at strategic locations to monitor the leopard’s movement. However, no fresh sighting has been reported so far,” Chavan said.

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{{^usCountry}} He appealed to residents to remain vigilant, avoid venturing out alone during late-night and early-morning hours, keep pets indoors after dusk, and alert the department in case of a leopard sighting instead of attempting to chase the animal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appealed to residents to remain vigilant, avoid venturing out alone during late-night and early-morning hours, keep pets indoors after dusk, and alert the department in case of a leopard sighting instead of attempting to chase the animal. {{/usCountry}}

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