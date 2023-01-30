Central Building premises riddled with garbage

Pune

Walking through the inner lanes of the Central Building premises, located near the Pune railway station, was a stinking experience for Ramesh Chavan. Garbage was dumped at many spots inside the administrative blocks and despite repeated complaints from government employees working in various departments, the litter was not cleaned up by the concerned authorities.

“Today I went to the Central Building for some personal work, and there were piles of trash all over the place. At some of the spots, the garbage was overflowing on the internal roads. The Central Building is one of the most important office complexes of state government, and if cleanliness cant be maintained here, then the authorities need to think twice,” Chavan stated.

On the condition of anonymity, one of the government employees working at the Central Building stated, “This garbage has been dumped inside the central building premises for several days and has not been removed by the civic body or other responsible authorities. We had complained to our senior officials about the problem, but no strict action has been taken.”

The Central Building complex houses various state government offices, including the education, agriculture, and irrigation departments, as well as the MTDC, state prisons and other departments.

Thousands of people come here every day for their officials’ work, and it is a massive facility with several internal lanes for a drive-through and a public walkway.

On the condition of anonymity, a Central Building administrative officer stated, “We have designated cleanliness personnel to collect garbage from each department and floor, but it is thrown carelessly only within the premises. Furthermore, the PMC garbage collection workers do not remove it on a regular basis.”