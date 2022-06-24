Central probing agencies a common thread among some rebel Sena leaders
What is common among Thane member of legislative assembly (MLA) Pratap Sarnaik, Byculla (Mumbai) legislator Yamini Jadhav and Washim MP Bhavana Gawali? Sarnaik along with Jadhav are currently in Guwahati with the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde while Gawali too has supported the revolt. At the same time, Sarnaik, Gawali and Yamini’s husband Yashwant Jadhav are being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said most of those joining Shinde camp are being threatened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using central agencies.
“There are at least 17-20 party MLAs on ED, CBI and IT radar and want to get out of their predicament by jumping ship. Other 10-15 rebels who are also involved in various businesses also fear getting ED notices,” Raut said on being asked about why hardcore Sainiks are also deserting the leadership.
Gawali, a five-time member of parliament (MP), wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier this week, urging him to take a call even if it’s a tough one (on joining hands with the BJP). “Our party’s MLAs are requesting you to take some decision on the lines of Hindutva. These are all hardcore Shiv Sainiks. Please consider their emotions and take the call even if it’s a tough one without taking any action against these MLAs,” Gawali wrote in her letter.
Gawali is currently being probed by central agency for alleged money laundering case involving her NGO. Earlier in February, ED had arrested her close associate Saeed Khan and attached his office building worth ₹3.75 crore.
Like Gawali, Sarnaik is also being probed by ED in connection with alleged ₹175 crore money laundering case and he and his son have been grilled by the central agency multiple times. Sarnaik was the first Sena MLA last year to publicly ask Thackeray to rethink on ties and patch up with the BJP.
In his letter, Sarnaik had said, “To save Sena leaders from being harassed by central agencies, the leadership needs to rethink and patch up with the BJP.”
Yamini’s husband Yashwant, who is BMC standing committee member and a two-time corporator, is also facing probe from Income Tax besides ED. During the recent action, proof of three dozen properties worth ₹130 crore and evidence pointing towards the hawala network linked to Jadhav had apparently surfaced. During the raids conducted last week, the I-T department found evidence of their alleged involvement in international hawala transactions and routing of ill-gotten money to certain foreign jurisdictions.
On joining the Shinde camp, Yamini through a video she released on Friday said that she has been suffering from cancer since October last year but the party leadership did not care about her. The emotional appeal comes soon after the chief minister addressed his party workers and said he could not meet his party workers as he was unwell.
-
Dadar station watching point to prevent anti-social elements
In order to prevent overcrowding at railway platforms, foot over bridges, and to keep a watchful eye on crimes like pickpocketing and phone snatching, the Central Railway has introduced a pilot project called 'watchtower' or 'watching point' at the Dadar railway station, one of the busiest in the city. The watchtower concept has been introduced to the city's suburban railway station, keeping the monsoon in mind to have a better view of the railway platforms.
-
Haryana wants farmers to grow pulses, oilseeds in place of bajra
Haryana government has decided to promote cultivation of pulses and oilseeds in place of bajra in seven bajra-growing districts -- Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Hisar and Nuh -- in the southern part of state under the crop diversification scheme. Financial assistance of ₹4,000 per acre will also be provided to the farmers under the scheme. Information about new varieties of crops and modern technology is being provided to the farmers, Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra added.
-
Haryana chief secy directs DCs to complete all flood control works before June 30
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that cleaning of drains, bottlenecking of culverts, pipes on drains and other flood control works are completed within their jurisdictions before June 30. They have been asked to submit report in this regard. He directed the officers to monitor the progress of all flood-related works and projects and ensure that these are completed well before time.
-
One more held in Prayagraj for violence after Friday prayers
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person from Prayagraj in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in many districts of the state over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. With this, the total of those arrested in this connection has risen to 424.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Mumbai’s Latest Suburb?
Over the years it's come to be referred to as Mumbai's 'Hamptons', an allusion to America's Long Island beach resort, where tony New Yorkers spent their summers. But Alibag, lying 120 km south of Mumbai has a rich history of its own, dating back to the swashbuckling admiral of the Maratha Navy among others, Kanhoji Angrey; including a thriving community of Bene Israel Jews and a local populace of fisher folk and farmers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics