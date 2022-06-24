Central probing agencies a common thread among some rebel Sena leaders

What is common among Thane member of legislative assembly (MLA) Pratap Sarnaik, Byculla (Mumbai) legislator Yamini Jadhav and Washim MP Bhavana Gawali? Sarnaik along with Jadhav are currently in Guwahati with the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde while Gawali too has supported the revolt. At the same time, Sarnaik, Gawali and Yamini’s husband Yashwant Jadhav are being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said most of those joining Shinde camp are being threatened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using central agencies.

“There are at least 17-20 party MLAs on ED, CBI and IT radar and want to get out of their predicament by jumping ship. Other 10-15 rebels who are also involved in various businesses also fear getting ED notices,” Raut said on being asked about why hardcore Sainiks are also deserting the leadership.

Gawali, a five-time member of parliament (MP), wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier this week, urging him to take a call even if it’s a tough one (on joining hands with the BJP). “Our party’s MLAs are requesting you to take some decision on the lines of Hindutva. These are all hardcore Shiv Sainiks. Please consider their emotions and take the call even if it’s a tough one without taking any action against these MLAs,” Gawali wrote in her letter.

Gawali is currently being probed by central agency for alleged money laundering case involving her NGO. Earlier in February, ED had arrested her close associate Saeed Khan and attached his office building worth ₹3.75 crore.

Like Gawali, Sarnaik is also being probed by ED in connection with alleged ₹175 crore money laundering case and he and his son have been grilled by the central agency multiple times. Sarnaik was the first Sena MLA last year to publicly ask Thackeray to rethink on ties and patch up with the BJP.

In his letter, Sarnaik had said, “To save Sena leaders from being harassed by central agencies, the leadership needs to rethink and patch up with the BJP.”

Yamini’s husband Yashwant, who is BMC standing committee member and a two-time corporator, is also facing probe from Income Tax besides ED. During the recent action, proof of three dozen properties worth ₹130 crore and evidence pointing towards the hawala network linked to Jadhav had apparently surfaced. During the raids conducted last week, the I-T department found evidence of their alleged involvement in international hawala transactions and routing of ill-gotten money to certain foreign jurisdictions.

On joining the Shinde camp, Yamini through a video she released on Friday said that she has been suffering from cancer since October last year but the party leadership did not care about her. The emotional appeal comes soon after the chief minister addressed his party workers and said he could not meet his party workers as he was unwell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON