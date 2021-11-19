Central Railway GM conducts inspection of amenities at Pune station

In a bid to review passenger amenities and inspect services provided by the railways, Anilkumar Lahoti, general manager (GM), the Central Railway, conducted inspected the Pune railway station on Thursday evening.

He checked various passenger amenities like restrooms, platforms, seating arrangements and interacted with passengers.

Lahoti along with senior railway officials came to the station at 6pm and checked ongoing works and services. Due to the Diwali vacations, there is rush at Pune railway station for the last few weeks. He also checked the food quality at the railway canteens and hygiene maintained at the platforms and circulating areas.

“The inspection was conducted in the evening and Lahoti sir took a round of the entire circulating area and platform no. 1. He talked to some of the passengers and discussed amenities, and what things needs to be improved. Then he took a review meeting with Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma and other senior officials regarding the ongoing projects, which included yard remodeling, Hadapsar railway station work and the Lonvala local train route operations,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

“Overall the visit was satisfactory for GM Lahoti and he mainly instructed the speeding up of ongoing works at the Pune railway division. Accordingly, instructions have been given to all the department heads. Also, passenger amenities will be improved,” added Jhawar.