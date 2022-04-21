Central Rly introduces ‘Conversations on the move’ in Deccan Queen Express

PUNE The Central Railway, under non-fare revenue, has partnered to drive new-age conversational experiences for passengers during their journey under the ‘Conversations on the move’ initiative.

Using Gupshup’s world-class conversational engagement solutions, Central Railway introduced the interactive experience in Deccan Queen Express and has plans to introduce ten more express trains.

If you are a frequent traveller on the Deccan Queen, you can’t miss the QR code placed in each bay area. Once you scan the QR code, you are treated to a whole new level of travel and infotainment via an intelligent chatbot. You can access more details about the journey, especially in-depth details on some of the important stations on your route. These details include places to visit, shopping, meals to try, clothing, souvenirs, quizzes and more.

“More than one lakh travellers have already experienced the difference. There has already been a great deal of interest in knowing details about the journey, playing the quizzes, and delving into mythological and entertainment content,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

And for those that love stories, especially mythology, you will be treated to short, unheard stories from Ramayana, Mahabharata and other folklore. The chatbot can engage with you in any language of your choice, supported by Google Translate.

“This is an excellent initiative by the railways and connects the passengers with various infotainment content while travelling. I am looking forward to using the service when I travel by Deccan Queen train from Pune to Mumbai,” said Shruti Mehta, a frequent passenger.