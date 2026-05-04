...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Central team to conduct pre-monsoon vector survey at Pune airport from May 11 to May 15

Three-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control will assess mosquito and vector activity within the airport and a 400-metre perimeter around it

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

A central health team will conduct a pre-monsoon vector surveillance survey at Pune International Airport and its surrounding areas from May 11 to May 15, with civic authorities asked to step up anti-mosquito measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, said the officials on Sunday.

Civic officials have been directed to eliminate stagnant water sources, intensify anti-larval measures, and strengthen surveillance to detect and destroy mosquito breeding grounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The three-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will assess mosquito and vector activity within the airport and a 400-metre perimeter around it, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per officials, the exercise is part of India’s obligations under the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005), which mandate that international entry points such as airports must be kept free of disease-carrying vectors like mosquitoes, rodents, houseflies and cockroaches.

The visiting team includes Dr Ajay Kumar Kumawat, Dr Abhay Kumar Sharma and Dr Ved Prakash, who will evaluate the effectiveness of vector control measures and identify potential breeding sites in and around the airport.

Civic officials have been directed to eliminate stagnant water sources, intensify anti-larval measures, and strengthen surveillance to detect and destroy mosquito breeding grounds. They have also been asked to carry out Information, education and communication (IEC) activities to raise awareness among residents and stakeholders in the area.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Central team to conduct pre-monsoon vector survey at Pune airport from May 11 to May 15
Home / Cities / Pune / Central team to conduct pre-monsoon vector survey at Pune airport from May 11 to May 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.