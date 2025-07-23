Search
Centre approves second instalment of 332 crore for sewage plan for 23 merged villages

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 06:08 am IST

₹533.85 crore has already been released, and an additional ₹332.30 crore worth of works received approval on Tuesday

The Central government has approved a comprehensive sewage network project worth 1,437.94 crore for 23 villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. Of this, 533.85 crore has already been released, and an additional 332.30 crore worth of works received approval on Tuesday, with officials claiming work will soon resume on the project.

As part of the project, old sewage lines will be replaced, and about 472 km of new drainage pipelines will be laid in these areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “The PMC has prepared a sewage plan for the 23 merged villages with an estimated cost of 1,437.94 crore. As part of the project, old sewage lines will be replaced, and about 472 km of new drainage pipelines will be laid in these areas. The plan also includes eight new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a total capacity of 201 million litres per day (MLD).”

According to PMC officials, under the AMRUT scheme, 343.13 crore has been allocated for drainage line work, while 190.72 crore has been earmarked for the STP projects—bringing the total sanctioned amount so far to 533.85 crore.

The AMRUT 2.0 programme will be implemented in the following areas: Sus, Mahalunge, Narhe, Pisoli, Sanasnagar, Kondwe Dhavade, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi, Khadakwasla, Navin Kopre, Nanded, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambulwadi, Kolewadi, and Mangdewadi.

PMC officials said the civic body has completed all formalities for receiving approval of the remaining project components. “We are expecting to receive the next tranche of 332.30 crore shortly, as these proposals were approved just this Tuesday,” a senior official said.

