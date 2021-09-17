Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Centre clears PMC-run medical college; 100 students to be admitted this year

The Centre has given green signal for the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical college
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The new Pune Municipal Corporation-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical college will be attached to the Kamla Nehru hospital and Naidu hospital (in pic) in the city. (HT)

PUNE The central government, on Thursday, gave its clearance for the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical college to open this academic year.

The medical college will be situated at, and attached to the Kamla Nehru hospital and Naidu hospital in the city.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We got all the necessary permissions now and will be able to start admissions from this academic year. This year a total of 100 students will get admission. We are planning to inaugurate the medical college very soon.”

The centres permission comes after clearance from the PMC standing committee, PMC general body, and the urban development ministry.

Recently, a central team visited the PMC and raised objections, but the mayor and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar then went to Delhi and met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet all the requirements.

After B J Medical college, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college will be the second government-run medical college in the city.

The PMC has formed a trust to run the college and is hoping that trainees from the college will serve in PMC-run hospitals.

