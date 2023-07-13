Centre seeks status of PMC projects

Pune: The Centre has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit information on various projects executed with central funds.

PMC will submit the report to the Maharashtra government that will forward it to the Centre along with similar details filed by other municipal corporations of the state. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report is sought following the meeting of the ministry of housing and urban affairs and the department of expenditure with the Maharashtra government officials and municipal commissioners last week.

Ulka Kalaskar, PMC chief accounts and finance officer, has written to various departments to submit details of various ongoing projects undertaken using central funds.

PMC will submit the report to the Maharashtra government that will forward it to the Centre along with similar details filed by other municipal corporations of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON