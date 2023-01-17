Centre taking efforts to ensure India tackles slowdown effectively: Narayan Rane

PUNE Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane on Monday said India may witness a slowdown after June this year even as the Centre is working to negate the effects.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the G20’s 1st Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Pune, Rane said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making efforts to ensure citizens are not affected by the global economic slowdown.

“Since we are in the cabinet, we get information (about economic slowdown) or PM Modiji advises us on it,” Rane said to a question about India’s preparedness to confront the economic slowdown.

Currently, large developed countries including those in Europe, are currently experiencing an economic slowdown.

“The government of India and Modiji are making efforts to ensure citizens are not affected by the expected economic slowdown after June,” Rane said.