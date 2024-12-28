Menu Explore
CET cell begins admission application process for various courses

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 28, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Students have been given January 25, 2025 as the deadline to register and confirm their applications online for MCA examination and admission to MBA course

The application registration process for pre-entrance examination of various courses, including MBA, MMS, MCA and three-year LLB, conducted by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started from December 25. Students can register on the CET Cell’s website www.mahacet.org.

The pre-entrance exams will be conducted for admissions offered through the CET Cell for the academic year 2025-26. (HT PHOTO)
The pre-entrance exams will be conducted for admissions offered through the CET Cell for the academic year 2025-26. (HT PHOTO)

Students have been given January 25, 2025 as the deadline to register and confirm their applications online for MCA examination and admission to MBA course. The pre-entrance exams will be conducted for admissions offered through the CET Cell for the academic year 2025-26.

The CET Cell will accept applications for three-year LLB course till January 27, 2025. The tentative exam dates for students who have filled their online applications will be March 20, 2025, and March 21, 2025, according to the CET Cell notification.

