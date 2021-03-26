CFR in Pune remains lower than previous Covid peak in 2020

Pune: As of March 24, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is 2.1 per cent, whereas in Pune district it stands 1.9 per cent, as per the district administration.

The CFR in Pune remains lower than the previous Covid peak in 2020, despite a major spike in cases this time.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of the health department at the PMC, said, “Last year, the number of deaths was the same, but overall cases were fewer. This time, number of cases is high, but the number of deaths is the same; so the rate is not affected.”

He added that last year, for many doctors the protocol of treatment was still evolving.

“Now the doctors are trained. There is more awareness among patients as well, so they are seeking treatment in time. Due to all of this, the CFR is low,” said Wavare.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra chapter, said that the virus has mutated and 90 per cent of patients are asymptomatic.

“Maximum patients are aged 20-40 years. As the numbers increase, the spread is faster, especially among patients with co-morbidity. So, even though the CFR is less right now, it will gradually increase,” said Dr Bhondwe.

The positivity rate in Pune district as on March 24 was 17.9 per cent, whereas in PMC it is reported at 17.8 per cent. For Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) it is at 16.7 per cent, and for Pune rural, the positivity rate is at 17.9 per cent, as per the district authorities.

“After varied experience, doctors from India and across the globe, have refined the treatment protocol thus giving more effective treatment to critical patients. Hence, the CFR may increase slowly, but it will not be very high,” said Dr Bhondwe.

Dr Mahesh M Lakhe, consultant - Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Columbia Asia Hospital, Pune, said that one year into the pandemic we also have a better understanding of treatment modalities and preventing complications.

“The increase in cases has been very sharp and sudden, which means that only in the past two weeks we have started witnessing a significantly higher number of cases. Since in most cases fatality happens after 15 days, we might witness an increase in CFR in the coming weeks. Increasing testing numbers and ensuring that all diagnosed get medical attention immediately can keep fatality rates low,” said Dr Lakhe.

Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

*Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) -- 2.1%

*Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) --1.5%

*Pune, Dehu and Khadki Cantonments -- 2.4%

*Pune Rural -- 2.1%

*Pune District -- 1.9%

*Source: District administration