Chakan: 1 arrested, 6 on the run for murder of minor over sexual harassment allegation

PUNE: One man was arrested and six others booked in a case of kidnapping and murder of a minor boy after the latter allegedly sexually harassed one of the accused’s younger sister
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:45 PM IST
PUNE: One man was arrested and six others booked in a case of kidnapping and murder of a minor boy after the latter allegedly sexually harassed one of the accused’s younger sister. While the main accused is at large, the police have arrested one of his six accomplice who bludgeoned the boy.

The arrested was identified as Yusuf Arshad Kakar (20), according to the police.

The deceased’s 32-year-old mother lodged a police complaint against the six men. The boy was taken to an open ground of PWD grounds in front of Market Yard in Chakan village, according to the complainant.

“All the accused either run meat shops or biryani eateries. The sexual harassment incident may have taken place in the past, but someone told the main accused about it on Monday,” said inspector (crime) Anil Devade of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

While the main accused used a metal rod to hit the teenager on the head, the arrested man used a stone to cause grievous head injuries, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302(murder), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping with intent of murder) and rioting of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station.

