Chakan industries raise power crisis issue with MSEDCL chief

Pune: Industrial units in Chakan have been grappling with severe power supply issues for months, prompting the Federation of Chakan Industries (FCI) to take up the matter with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Federation of Chakan Industries meet officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to address power outage issues. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On August 8, FCI office bearers, Dilip Batwal and Vinod Jain, met MSEDCL managing director Lokesh Chandra and informed him that MSEDCL’s infrastructure in Chakan is heavily overloaded, leading to power shortages, frequent failures, voltage fluctuations, and deep voltage drops even on express feeders.

These problems, they pointed out, are causing significant losses to industries because of higher machine maintenance costs, production losses, raw material wastage, and adverse effects on production schedules. They also claimed that even MSEDCL’s revenue is being impacted due to the disruptions.

The FCI office bearers further highlighted that industries have been providing land at their own expense for setting up MSEDCL’s infrastructure like switching and power stations and have invested in lakhs in feeders, and yet the power issues persist.

In response, Chandra assured them that MSEDCL will strengthen its network in the area within the next year to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality power supply to industries. He also promised there will be no power shortages and electricity tariff will remain the same for the next five years. “We will make sure industries will have no reason to complain about electricity in the future,” Chandra said.