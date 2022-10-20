Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandni Chowk traffic: HC gives nod to land acquisition for ramp work

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 11:02 PM IST

According to NHAI, the work at Chandni Chowk is going on since last several months and an old bridge at the stretch was demolished on October 2 as part of the project

Traffic at Chandni Chowk. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Bombay High Court on Thursday gave its nod for land acquisition at Chandni Chowk for construction of road ramp from Mulshi towards Mumbai. The Pune district administration and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claimed that the acquisition process will be carried out within a month.

“The first hearing of the case was held on October 19 and today the HC issued orders to acquire land for the road works,” said Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune director.

According to NHAI, the work at Chandni Chowk is going on since last several months and an old bridge at the stretch was demolished on October 2 as part of the project as the road sees heavy traffic and bottlenecks. Meanwhile, owners of land required for the road ramp plan had appealed to the HC against land acquisition.

