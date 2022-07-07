Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday interacted with the warkaris injured in a road accident and admitted in Miraj Civil Hospital. As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted ₹25,000 each to the injured for treatment.

Shinde called up Dr Roopesh Shinde, district medical officer, Miraj government medical college, and interacted with injured warkaris.

Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, Shinde has directed the chief secretary to arrange for stickers on vehicles of warkaris and their registration with the local police.

Lakhs of warkaris chanting hymns of saint Dnyaneshwar and saint Tukaram will reach the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10. Meanwhile, Shinde on Wednesday said that Pandharpur temple region will be developed on the lines of the Balaji temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and a meeting will be held soon for the purpose.

Reviewing the preparations for the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival, he said that there was a dire need for permanent development of the pilgrim centre.