Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris
pune news

Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris

17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted ₹25,000 each to the injured for treatment
lAn injured warkari interacts with CM via a video call after being admitted at a hospital in Miraj, Sangli on Thursday. (UDAY DEOLEKAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday interacted with the warkaris injured in a road accident and admitted in Miraj Civil Hospital. As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted 25,000 each to the injured for treatment.

Shinde called up Dr Roopesh Shinde, district medical officer, Miraj government medical college, and interacted with injured warkaris.

Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, Shinde has directed the chief secretary to arrange for stickers on vehicles of warkaris and their registration with the local police.

Lakhs of warkaris chanting hymns of saint Dnyaneshwar and saint Tukaram will reach the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10. Meanwhile, Shinde on Wednesday said that Pandharpur temple region will be developed on the lines of the Balaji temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and a meeting will be held soon for the purpose.

RELATED STORIES

Reviewing the preparations for the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival, he said that there was a dire need for permanent development of the pilgrim centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP