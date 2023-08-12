CM Eknath Shinde skips Chandani Chowk flyover event

Even as chief minister Eknath Shinde had expedited the work of Chandani Chowk flyover after he was stuck in traffic at the area during the evening of August 26 last year, he skipped the inauguration event. Shinde instead preferred to stay at his native place in Satara district.

CM Eknath Shinde skipped the inauguration event for Chandani Chowk flyover (HT FILE PHOTO)

As his absence triggered speculations about his equations with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the latter claimed that Shinde could not come because he was unwell.

“There are reports that everything is not fine between the chief minister and me. I would like to categorically state that we are working under his leadership. Today, he could not come because of health reasons,” said Pawar.

As per the previous plan, Shinde was to attend the event along with his two deputies - Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

