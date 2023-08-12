Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / CM Eknath Shinde skips Chandani Chowk flyover event

CM Eknath Shinde skips Chandani Chowk flyover event

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 12, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde skipped the inauguration event of the Chandani Chowk flyover, sparking speculation about his relationship with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pawar claimed that Shinde was unable to attend due to health reasons.

Even as chief minister Eknath Shinde had expedited the work of Chandani Chowk flyover after he was stuck in traffic at the area during the evening of August 26 last year, he skipped the inauguration event. Shinde instead preferred to stay at his native place in Satara district.

CM Eknath Shinde skipped the inauguration event for Chandani Chowk flyover (HT FILE PHOTO)

As his absence triggered speculations about his equations with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the latter claimed that Shinde could not come because he was unwell.

“There are reports that everything is not fine between the chief minister and me. I would like to categorically state that we are working under his leadership. Today, he could not come because of health reasons,” said Pawar.

As per the previous plan, Shinde was to attend the event along with his two deputies - Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
traffic
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP