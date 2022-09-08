CIRT initiates action after letter from Palghar police regarding Cyrus Mistry accident

The Central Institute for Road Transport (CIRT) in Pune has initiated study of the spot-National Highway No. 48 where former head of Tata sons Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole lost their lives in a car accident. The action from CIRT came a day after Pune-based institute received a request letter from the Palghar police department seeking help and advice about the ‘particular spot’ on the highway.

According to officials, CIRT has forwarded this letter to the concerned department within the organisation for conducting a detailed study, after which a detailed report will be submitted to Palghar police by the institute.

“We have received the request letter from the Palghar police on Wednesday regarding the Cyrus Mistry accident case. They have asked us to conduct study and review the particular accident spot to check if it is wrongly designed or other related details. We have now forwarded the letter to the concerned officer in the institute to study about the case,” said CIRT director KVRK Prasad.

Cyrus Mistry was travelling with three others when the accident took place on Sunday near Kasa on highway where three lanes of the six-lane NH 48 narrow into two lanes. The accident was so intense that the SUV in which all of them were travelling collided into the concrete barricade and the persons inside the car were seriously injured.

“After going through the letter and all the requirements they have asked for, our officials will work over it. Once our study is done, will submit our report to the Palghar police but we cannot reveal anything about it to media as of now,” said Prasad.

CIRT is an institution that conducts various traffic and road transport related research.

“In a bid to study the technicalities and the infrastructure of the highway road, whether it was faulty or wrongly designed we have seek help from CIRT. We are looking forward to their expert advice and once we get their report and analysis it will be helpful for us in the investigation,” said Balasaheb Patil, superintendent of police, Palghar.