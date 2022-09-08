CIRT initiates action after letter from Palghar police regarding Cyrus Mistry accident
CIRT, a Pune-based institute received a letter from the Palghar police department seeking help regarding the design of the accident spot
The Central Institute for Road Transport (CIRT) in Pune has initiated study of the spot-National Highway No. 48 where former head of Tata sons Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole lost their lives in a car accident. The action from CIRT came a day after Pune-based institute received a request letter from the Palghar police department seeking help and advice about the ‘particular spot’ on the highway.
According to officials, CIRT has forwarded this letter to the concerned department within the organisation for conducting a detailed study, after which a detailed report will be submitted to Palghar police by the institute.
“We have received the request letter from the Palghar police on Wednesday regarding the Cyrus Mistry accident case. They have asked us to conduct study and review the particular accident spot to check if it is wrongly designed or other related details. We have now forwarded the letter to the concerned officer in the institute to study about the case,” said CIRT director KVRK Prasad.
Cyrus Mistry was travelling with three others when the accident took place on Sunday near Kasa on highway where three lanes of the six-lane NH 48 narrow into two lanes. The accident was so intense that the SUV in which all of them were travelling collided into the concrete barricade and the persons inside the car were seriously injured.
“After going through the letter and all the requirements they have asked for, our officials will work over it. Once our study is done, will submit our report to the Palghar police but we cannot reveal anything about it to media as of now,” said Prasad.
CIRT is an institution that conducts various traffic and road transport related research.
“In a bid to study the technicalities and the infrastructure of the highway road, whether it was faulty or wrongly designed we have seek help from CIRT. We are looking forward to their expert advice and once we get their report and analysis it will be helpful for us in the investigation,” said Balasaheb Patil, superintendent of police, Palghar.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
