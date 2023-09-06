PCMC citizens demand action against developers

PUNE: Incensed over acute water shortage, citizens and members of the Chikhali-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation on Tuesday wrote to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) chief, demanding criminal action against the developers who defaulted on their promise of providing water to the flat owners at their own expense till such time the PCMC started water supply from Bhama-Askhed.

A meeting was held on August 30 between the citizens, members of the Federation, PCMC chief Shekhar Singh, and MLA Mahesh Landge of Bhosari constituency. (HT PHOTO)

Several developers and builders in the twin city were given project completion certificates only upon submission of an undertaking to the effect that they would provide water to the flat owners at their own expense till such time the PCMC started water supply from Bhama-Askhed. However, they failed to keep their promise due to which the flat owners claim that they are forced to spend lakhs of rupees every month on procurement of water from private sources. Ultimately, the Chikhali-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation demanded that the PCMC file criminal cases against these developers under section 200 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Thereafter, a meeting was held on August 30 between the citizens, members of the Federation, PCMC chief Shekhar Singh, and MLA Mahesh Landge of Bhosari constituency. During the meeting, the PCMC officials asked the citizens to check if there was any legal provision under which the developers could be held accountable for failing to keep their promise. The said letter was then written on Tuesday.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the federation, said that the builders had cheated the citizens by violating the undertaking provided by them. “We have to spend lakhs of rupees every year to purchase water for the societies. The nexus between the builders and the PCMC administration has forced citizens to suffer. We have been following up on the issue with the PCMC commissioner,” he said.

“The builders who have given an undertaking that they will supply water to the flat holders at their own cost while obtaining the construction completion certificates should be ordered to supply water to the society holders as per the undertaking,” Sangale said.

Prakash Jukantwar, secretary of the federation, said that it is an offence under section 200 of the IPC if any citizen or group of companies or professional violates an undertaking. “The civic body should take an undertaking from the developers that they will not violate the terms and conditions to provide water to the citizens in the present as well as in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile Singh assured to look into the issue. “We will see what can be done as per the law and will act on it,” he said.

