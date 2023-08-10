Citizens’ groups protest against poor civic amenities

PUNE Several citizens group throughout Pune marched to the civic headquarters on Wednesday in support of the ‘Chalo PMC’ initiative, demanding better civic amenities.

Several citizens group throughout Pune marched to the civic headquarters on Wednesday in support of the 'Chalo PMC' initiative, demanding better civic amenities. (HT)

More than 250 citizens and activists gathered at PMC office in Shivajinagar- with banners demanding immediate resolution of various civic issues.

The group sought a permanent solution to daily problems including traffic jams, resulting in air and noise pollution, extremely scarce parking, piles of garbage and resulting stench, releasing untreated sewage in the river, resulting in river pollution etc.

According to citizens group, the municipal corporation has a financial provision of around ₹10,000 crore per annum although they have failed to utilise it properly.

“This is to prioritise these issues, and solve them. No goal or road map seems to exist either. PMC is fully in the hands of this administration for over a year and under the supervision of the municipal commissioner, yet the problems of Pune residents have not been solved, in fact they have increased. Therefore, citizens are gathering on Kranti Day, August 9, to ask for a town hall meeting with PMC officials,” a release issued by the citizen groups stated.

Daljeet Goraya, director, NIBM road residents forum, said, “Mohammadwadi area is facing several issues related to road infrastructure development, lack of water supply and drainage development in the area. The area is reeling under crisis and PMC is not doing anything concrete in our area. Also, criminals are eyeing the amenity spaces and want to lease them to private entities for profit.”

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said, “Wagholi residents are paying highest property tax but getting least civic amenities from the PMC. We need good roads and drainage infrastructure which has not happened for the past ten years. Also, water tankers are a big business and adequate water supply is a luxury for area residents.”

Meanwhile, there was brawl between Congress leader Arvind Shinde and citizens who had gathered at the spot.

Shinde said he was invited to participate in the protest by civil society members and citizen forums.

“Despite being invited, one of the civil society members did not allow me to speak on the occasion while another person asked us to leave the venue and this angered my supporters leading to an altercation. We had always supported the civil society on various developmental issues with the most recent being opposition to river front development ,” he said.

