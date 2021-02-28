Home / Cities / Pune News / City has 20.38 TMC water stock until monsoon
City has 20.38 TMC water stock until monsoon

The water stock in four dams Khadakwasla, Temghar, Varasgaon and Temghar is currently standing at 20
By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The water stock in four dams Khadakwasla, Temghar, Varasgaon and Temghar is currently standing at 20.38 TMC which is almost two TMC more than the previous years. The city’s monthly water requirement is currently at 1.5 TMC.

With the day temperature rising to 36.1 degrees Celsius on the last day of February, sunny days are ahead for the city in the coming days.

In the past, the city saw a water cut but this year water stock in all four dams is adequate enough and the state irrigation department is confident of providing enough water to the city until the start of the monsoon.

“We have a very good rainy season which almost continued until November and all the dams have enough water stock to sustain until the start of monsoon. Currently, there are 56.145% (average of four) water stock available in the dams which provide water to Pune,” said an official from the state water irrigation department.

Last year, the average water stock of four dams was 50.01 per cent. Except for Khadakwasla, which has marginally low water stock, all other dams have higher stock then what it had in the year 2020 on the same day (February 28).

“Recently, water was released for rabi crops so the number is a little low, but it will not have any impact on the water supply in Pune city,” said an official.

As of Sunday, Khadakwasla has (0.98 TMC), Temghar (0.51 TMC), Warasgaon (9.31 TMC) and Panshet (9.58 TMC) respectively.

“Last year, there was lesser stock in Panshet and Temghar. This year it has a surplus water stock,” added an official.

Water storage in dams

Dams; 2021; 2020

Panshet; 90.32 %; 77.76%

Warasgaon; 71.86%; 70.65%

Khadakwasla; 49.23%; 49.42%

Temghar; 13.17%; 2.12%

Total: 224.58%; 200.04%

Average stock: 56.145%; 50.01%

