City records 22.6mm rainfall on Friday, more in forecast: IMD

On Friday, Shivajinagar reported a total of 6.2 mm rainfall and Lohegaon reported a total of 16.4 mm rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The day temperature dropped to 28.3 degrees Celsius which was 2.6 degrees cooler than normal. The night temperature also saw a decrease to 21.3 degrees Celsius which was 1.6 degrees cooler than normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that ghat areas will continue to witness isolated heavy rainfall on June 19 as well. Southwest Monsoon is now active in Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa but in Vidarbha and Marathwada the southwest monsoon is not active, said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that westerlies are strong as of Friday and the upper air has depth.

“In Pune city and Pune district, there is cloud concentration over Pune. Due to Orography, we may receive generally cloudy skies and rainfall of moderate level, Pune may get rainfall on June 19 as well,” said Kashyapi.

As per IMD, Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian sea, most parts of Gujarat region, some parts Saurashtra, southeast Rajasthan and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

As of Friday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Junagarh, Deesa, Guna, Kanpur and Meerut.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian sea and Gujarat state, some more parts of south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh until June 19,” said IMD officials.

All four subdivisions of Maharashtra received rainfall on Friday. Rainfall is likely to continue in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa till the next few days.