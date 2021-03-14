City temperature to rise to 37 degrees Celsius this week: IMD forecast

The temperature in Pune and surrounding areas is expected to rise as high as 37 degree Celsius, according to IMD forecast.

However, there is no forecast of a heat wave this week.

The weather across Maharashtra may continue to remain warm with maximum temperature floating around 40 degrees Celsius this week.

Pune city on Sunday reported a day temperature at 36.4 degrees Celsius which was 1.2 degrees warmer than normal.

The minimum temperature in the city was 16.9 degrees Celsius which was also 1.2 warmer than normal.

“The day temperature in the city will be around 37 degrees Celsius until March 16 and the minimum temperature will be 17 degrees Celsius. After March 16, the day and night temperature may witness a rise. There will be partial cloudy skies after March 16 due to which the day and night temperature may rise,” said IMD officials.

As per IMD officials, there is no heat wave like situation in Pune City and Maharashtra state this week.

“There is a gradual rise in day and night temperature but that is a normal phenomenon during summer. The weather across Maharashtra will remain dry until March 18. On March 18, there is a possibility of light rainfall with thunderstorms in Vidarbha,” said IMD officials.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Sunday was at Nanded at 39 degrees Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra was in Pune at 16.9 degrees Celsius.