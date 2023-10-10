City to experience warmer days as monsoon exits state

Pune

As the relative humidity is higher, especially during the morning hours, the actual feeling of heat will be greater. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After retreating from Pune on October 6, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Maharashtra as of October 9. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday formally confirmed the withdrawal of monsoon from the state. As this year, withdrawal was early, the state has experienced a reduction in rainy days compared to the last two years, said an official from IMD.

Meanwhile, as per the IMD, Pune will see clear skies for the entire week, and residents will feel the effects of the October heat. As the relative humidity is higher, especially during the morning hours, the actual feeling of heat will be greater. According to an IMD official, the temperature in the city has been 2 degrees Celsius over usual for the last two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The southwest monsoon entered Maharashtra from the Southern coastal area around its normal date on June 11. After a brief delay owing to the formation of a storm in the Arabian Sea, the Monsoon then rapidly advanced in the state covering the maximum area within a few days.

It started its withdrawal journey in Maharashtra from the northern parts at the start of the month, and by October 6 it had been withdrawn from around 48% of the area of Maharashtra including Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

Just after three days of its withdrawal from North-Central Maharashtra, the monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, Head of the Weather and Forecasting Division said, “Today the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn up to Vengurla in Sindhudurg. It can be considered that it has withdrawn from almost the entire Maharashtra. This withdrawal is near the normal date of withdrawal from the State, which is October 10. However, compared to the past 2 years, when the withdrawal was delayed by around 2 weeks, this year it has withdrawn a day before its normal day. The SW monsoon now remains in Goa.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!