City to host national conference on indoor air quality

A conference on indoor air quality - IAQ India 2025 - will be held in the city on October 9-10 at Hotel Sheraton Grand, bringing together policymakers, researchers, architects, technology providers, and public health experts to focus on air purification, ventilation systems, sensors, and smart building technologies that can improve the quality of indoor air in homes, offices, hospitals and schools.

Dr Bhagawan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune, will inaugurate the conference, which will be joined by eminent experts on this field. Sakhee Chandrayan, founder of INBAC Association, will unveil VITAL,India’s first smart building certification designed to promote health-oriented and intelligent building standards.

The 2-day programme will see speakers deliver talks on myriad topics related to indoor air quality and technology-led solutions, including energy-efficient ventilation and AI-driven air quality management.

“IAQ India 2025 aims to bridge the gap between science, policy, and design to make air quality a measurable and actionable goal for India’s built spaces,” said an organiser. The event is being organised by PRIL in association with Eurovent India, ASHRAE Pune Chapter, INFHRA, and Thermal Control Business Update.