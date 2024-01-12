close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Civic activist flays high EV charging rates

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2024 10:06 AM IST

As PMC plans to set up EV charging points at 82 locations across the city, civic activist Vivek Velankar has objected to high charging rates

Pune: As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to set up electric vehicle charging points at 82 locations across the city, civic activist Vivek Velankar has objected to the high charging rates.

PMC will start the facility at 21 locations from January 12 with rates between 13 and 19 per unit.

Velankar said, “The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has set up EV charging stations at 50 locations in the state. The charging rate at these stations is 13.25 per unit. If the power utility is providing the facility at this rate, why is PMC charging 19 per unit?”

The activist said that the civic body is setting up EV charging stations with the help of private contractor on lands given by the former free of cost. He said that PMC should provide details of locations with rates, as it is decided between 13 and 19 per unit, for citizens to charge vehicles at economical stations.”

