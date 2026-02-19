Civic chief urges elected members to seek state meeting over water dues

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday appealed to mayor Manjusha Nagpure and elected members to convene a meeting with the state government to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra irrigation department over water dues. The department recently issued a notice to PMC demanding payment of the dues and warning of a possible cut in the city’s water supply, a matter that was discussed in the general body meeting. (FILE)

The irrigation department has claimed ₹950 crore in outstanding dues from the civic body, while PMC has countered that it has already paid ₹400 crore in excess. The department recently issued a notice to PMC demanding payment of the dues and warning of a possible cut in the city’s water supply, a matter that was discussed in the general body meeting.

Addressing the house, Ram said the threat to cut Pune’s water supply was not feasible. “There is a dispute over tariff classification. The irrigation department is applying industrial rates, whereas we insist that domestic and commercial rates should apply. As per our calculations, PMC has already paid ₹400 crore extra,” he said.

Appealing to the mayor and corporators, Ram said a meeting with the chief minister and the state government should be organised to settle the issue. “Every year, around February, the irrigation department issues a similar notice. This matter can be resolved at the state government level,” he said.

Water supply department chief Nandkishor Jagtap said PMC has challenged the notice before the Maharashtra Water Tribunal and would pursue the matter further if needed.

“Despite paying excess amounts, such notices are still being issued,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Prashant Jagtap said the ruling party should take responsibility. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is in power at all levels and should ask the chief minister to resolve the issue,” he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baburao Chandere said the civic administration must also ensure timely payment of legitimate dues to various state government departments.