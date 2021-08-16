Civic Sanskriti: Pune should create more effective youth engagement in climate change

Youth in Pune are definitely aware and receptive about climate change; we don’t need to be convinced that it is happening. However, we need more engagement on what to do about it”, says Aditi Kale, independent researcher and coordinator Climate Collective Pune.

Aditi’s view matches the findings of a recent study on young people and drivers and barriers to climate adaptation action (2021 Youth Report) conducted by the Global Centre for Adaptation (GCA) with partners, including Centre for Environment Education (CEE). Understanding how to adapt is essential for young people who will live with these impacts in the coming decades. They are current and future decision-makers. Their local, national, and international engagement is vital for building resilience and developing effective adaptation policies.

The purpose of the code red by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) with its Assessment Report 6 is to caution us about the impacts of climate change and spur action. Action is needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as to adapt to climate change impacts. Consequences of climate change include the extreme rainfall events and flooding and heatwaves experienced in recent weeks.

Youth in India and other developing countries already face difficulties to access education, health services, livelihoods and jobs. The consequences of climate change, such as illnesses, deaths, loss of household assets and livelihoods, come on top of these circumstances. Poorer households are worst-affected and take much longer to recover from such adversities.

The 2021 Youth Report says that the failure to include young people in policy processes remains the most critical hurdle for youth engagement in policymaking. Pune should take note and create much broader and more effective youth engagement in climate change and sustainability. In this context, here are two opportunities for young people to be involved in policy dialogue and local actions.

The TCS Sustainathon, launched on Independence Day by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) along with challenge partners the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), SWaCH and the Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative, is an exciting opportunity for school and college students in Pune. The challenge is to develop creative solutions for zero waste communities, waste to wealth, empowering waste handlers, and taking responsibility for the waste one generates. Strengthening circular economy, livelihoods and work conditions of waste handlers are an integral part of climate action.

The second opportunity is the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) events by YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change. LCOY India 2021 is being organised online by the official host Centre for Environment Education in early October, focusing on youth actions for ecosystem restoration solutions.

The policy recommendations, outcomes and suggestions of LCOY will be presented at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY). The COY will occur before the Conference of Parties which will be attended by the government delegations in Glasgow in October this year.

The 2021 Youth Report highlights the strengths of youth: technology and social media savviness, their desire to connect across age groups, and a strong willingness to step up and act when facing extreme weather events. These characteristics have enormous potential to strengthen adaptation policies and climate resilience.

As Harshad Barde from SWaCH said at the Sustainathon launch event on Sunday, “Those who are already working in the system often don’t try new things due to cynicism. Youth can create radical innovations and challenge the old set ways, which are sometimes part of the problem”.

The report also cautions that “the burden of coping with climate change impacts and adapting should not be placed on young people alone when serious impediments to their participation in political processes exist in many societies”.

As a city with a relatively larger youth population, Pune has the opportunity and the responsibility to foster youth learning, participation in decision-making and action for climate resilience in a free and supportive social environment.

Sanskriti Menon is senior programme director, Centre for Environment Education. She writes on urban sustainability and participatory governance. Views are personal. She can be reached at civic.sanskriti@gmail.com