Class 11 admission process to speed up, first merit list out soon

PUNE: The education department on Friday began the process to start filling the part 2 form of the centralised admission process for Class 11. With the CBSE Class 10 results also declared on Friday, the process of admissions to Class 11 is expected to speed-up in the next five days, following which the first merit list will be announced. Since the last more than a month, the Class 11 admission process has been put on hold because of the CBSE Class 10 results not having been declared by the education department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Palkar, director, state secondary education, said, “Today onwards, the part 2 form filling of the registered students has started online and in this, students need to give their college preferences as per their marks. Also, the CBSE Class 10 results are out now and as per our schedule, within the next five days, the first merit list will be declared from our side. The main reason we had stopped the process was the CBSE students as a large number of students from other boards, especially CBSE, come to our admission process. CBSE students constitute 6% of the total admissions.”

Currently, students who have passed Class 10 exams are filling the part 1 form of the centralised admission process and beginning Friday, the part 2 form filling has also started. In this, students have to give the list of colleges according to their preference following which, the first-round merit list will be declared by the education department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information shared by the state secondary education department, till now, more than 4 lakh students have registered themselves by filling the part 1 form of the centralised admission process in the Pune division while more than 14 lakh students have registered in the state. On June 15, the state board results were declared after which on July 17, the ICSE results were declared and now, the CBSE Class 10 results have also been declared so the admission process will speed-up.